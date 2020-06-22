The Mountain Mail, June 22, 1970:
Frankie Makris is home and “doing pretty good.” He sustained a broken sternum and torn cartilages when his kayak capsized during slalom competition.
The youthful Salidan will be wearing a rib brace for about two weeks to recover from damage dealt him by the turbulent waters of the Arkansas River.
