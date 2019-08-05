The Mountain Mail, Aug. 4, 1994:
The Sheriff’s Patrol and the Chaffee County Sheriff Search and Rescue teams took part in two separate searches for a lost hiker and a missing child Aug. 2 and 3.
Members of the north and south divisions of the sheriff’s patrol searched for more than six hours Tuesday night for a woman lost near the summit of Mount Shavano.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Kaiser was found at 12:06 a.m. Aug. 3.
At 10:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, a 2-year-old boy was reported missing from a campsite in the Browns Creek area.
Miles Gerrich was found at 11:40 a.m. about three-quarters of a mile from the campsite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.