The Mountain Mail, April 28, 1970:
District 10, Colorado Nurses Association will sponsor a workshop on “International Relations and Communication” given by the psychiatric and mental health team of the CNA at the Salida Hospital dining room Thursday, April 30 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Registration will be from 9 until 10 a.m. A nominal fee will be charged. All interested nurses whether presently employed or not are invited to attend.
