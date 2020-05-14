The Mountain Mail, May 15, 1995:
Shock-waves from the Oklahoma City bombing are still being felt by Americans across the country, leaving millions – especially children – feeling victimized by this traumatic disaster.
The American Red Cross is responding to the emotional impact on the nation by setting up a national hot line staffed by licensed mental-health professionals to provide crisis and educational information to assist children across the U.S.
The project is sponsored by the American Red Cross, the American Psychological Association and the University of South Dakota Mental Health Institute with long-distance services provided by AT&T to support victims and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.