The Mountain Mail, May 14, 1970:
A railroad veterans’ club will be organized in Salida this Friday. A meeting is planned which is open to all D&RG railroad employees with 15 or more years of service, whether active or retired.
The session is also open to wives of those employees, as well as widows and widowers of workers, according to Trainman M.J. Plewes, temporary acting officer.
The first session will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 15, with a pot luck dinner. It will be held at the Shrine Club on West Sackett Street.
The primary purpose of the Friday night meeting, in addition to dining with fellow employees and friends, is the discussion of programs and projects and the election of officers to spearhead reorganization of the Rio Grande Vets Club of Salida, Leadville and Minturn.
