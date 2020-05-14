The Salida Mail, May 14, 1920:
Burglars entered the Salida Hat Cleaning store Saturday night and stole $40 cash from a desk drawer and the cash register.
Entrance was made through a rear window. A pane of glass was removed and the thieves, after getting the cash, unlocked the rear door and escaped.
Joseph Pallos, proprietor of the store, went home at 11 o’clock Saturday night and the burglary was committed after that hour. He left the money in a desk drawer fearing to take it home with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.