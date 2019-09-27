The Salida Record, Sept. 26, 1919:
A dance given at Albert hall recently in London and patronized by all the nobility, including Queen Mary and Queen Alexandra, had upon its program fox-trots and other dances of the kind so popular before the war, but no “jazz.”
England is said to be dancing mad, but that the dancers do not take kindly to this latest American dance, although American dances are as a general thing very popular.
The “Pease Valse” is the newest English dance and is said to have been applauded for three minutes when the first notes of the waltz were played.
