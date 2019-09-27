The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 26, 1944:
When the war ends, if all the people who want new homes and have the money jingling in their pockets are permitted to build, there will be jobs aplenty for millions.
The average man does well to save enough in a lifetime to buy a home. Many people never own a home.
The fact is that homes cost too much. Why should a man earning $1,000 a year find it necessary to expend $5,000 on a new home? The man who will invent a plan of building comfortable, neat modern homes at a cost of $1,000 will be a benefactor of the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.