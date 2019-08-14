The Salida Record, Aug. 15, 1919:
The naval band which is touring the Western States in an enlistment campaign stopped off in Salida on Monday morning and gave an excellent program at the Empress theater.
Both operatic and popular numbers were included on the program with a number of specialties.
The band consisted of forty-five pieces and was under the direction of Chief Musician Rodgers.
