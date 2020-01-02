The Salida Mail, Jan. 2, 1920:
The lime quarries at Calcite, which were closed when the steel works at Pueblo was shut down by the strike, will be reopened today. More than 100 men and their families will again occupy the town.
Calcite is tributary to Salida and the quarrying industry there can be classed as a Salida industry. There was no strike at the quarries.
