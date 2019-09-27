The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1969:
Three astronauts who took “a giant leap for mankind” on history’s first moon landing left today on a 24-nation tour of goodwill “to share with the rest of the world the spirit of Apollo.”
Apollo 11 astronauts Neil A. Armstrong, Edwin E. Aldrin and Michael Collins, taking personal greetings from President Nixon to foreign heads of state, left Ellington Air Force Base for a short hop to Mexico City, their first stop.
The moon voyagers carried replicas of the moon landing plaque with the inscription, “We came in peace for all mankind,” to present to each country.
