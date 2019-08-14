The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 14, 1944:
Inquiries are reaching the Salida schools about whether pupils whose fathers are “overseas” are eligible to attend school here providing their mothers are here.
The answer is very much yes.
Inquiries indicate that several families of service men who have not previously lived here may move to Salida in the next few weeks to place their pupils in the Salida schools, and the plan is perfectly satisfactory, providing the mother is with the children.
For those who do not live in the district, it is necessary to charge a small tuition.
