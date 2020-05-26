The Salida Mail, May 21, 1920:
The Locomotive Fireman’s ball given last Monday evening at the rink was well attended.
The hall was decorated with engine parts. On the stage were headlight and bell. Markers were placed on the musicians’ platform and in the rear of the hall.
There were quarter moons on the stage and full moons on the streamers across the hall. Excellent music was played by Feichtinger’s orchestra. The proceeds will be used toward the Firemen’s convention to be held here in June.
