The Mountain Mail, Sept. 29, 1994:
Chaffee County Planning Commission Tuesday approved final plats for filings 8 and 9 of the Game Trail Subdivision north and west of Buena Vista.
Planner Jack Close made his motion to approve the two plats contingent upon the Wright Water Engineers’ signing off on improvements to the water system in existing filings and on the water system for the new filings, and on provision of letters of credit, or funds in escrow sufficient to complete necessary infrastructure in the new filings.
