The Salida Daily Mail, Aug. 25, 1944: With the Fifth Army, Italy – Constructing telephone lines as far forward as enemy fire permits is the assignment of Private Glenn M. Winter, who is a chauffeur, and Private First Class Jose L. Bustos, Jr., of 349 West Front Street, Salida, who is a lineman, with a wire construction company of the 63rd Signal Battalion serving in Italy.
Their company installs all telephone and teletype facilities within the Fifth Army command post and between subordinate units in the field.
Rained mine-sweepers work with the company, as much of its work is done under fire, or soon after the enemy has withdrawn.
Keeping military communications flowing freely is of vital importance, and every time the command post or subordinate corps change headquarters locations, the construction crews move out several days in advance, laying their wires, erecting poles and sweeping mines in their path.
