The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 3, 1945:
The city council last night voted to install a chlorinator at the Salida reservoir to free the water of dangerous bacilli.
City Health Inspector M.N. Riemenschneider discovered on a visit to the city reservoirs that provisions were made many years ago for the plant and that all now necessary is to purchase the chlorinator. It will cost about $700.
The city council also ordered all cross-connection water closets to be disconnected from the city water. This is the type of water closet known as “frost proof” which formerly were in wide use where there was danger of freezing. It was discovered that this type of closet can contaminate the water supply, and they were ordered removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.