The Salida Daily Mail, May 25, 1945:
Chet Cook of Cañon City was elected president of the Highway 50 Association yesterday afternoon at a meeting at the Elks Home, which was attended by 33 delegates from six counties from Pueblo westward.
Mesa county was not represented. Roye Erickson of Salida was elected vice president.
A resolution was adopted urging the state highway department and the federal bureau of roads to include Highway 50 across Colorado in the interstate postwar highway system.
Highway 50 Association was instrumental in securing the improvement of the highway from Cañon City to Grand Junction, but since the war, it has not been very active. However, it is kept alive as an organization and will be active again when peace comes.
