The Mountain Mail, May 26, 1970:
Members of the Lions Club in Alamosa were guests of the Salida Lions Club at their meeting held Monday night at the Poncha Lodge. The group was entertained by the Elks Men Singing group of the Elks Lodge No. 808 and Forest Ranger Ross Mosier, who spoke to the group about the recreation area around Salida and about the problems of maintenance of the campgrounds.
Plans were finalized for the fish pond for the Boat Race parade, which will take place June 19.
A number of Lions volunteered to help at Alpine Park with the installation of playground equipment, Wednesday, May 27.
