The Mountain Mail, Aug. 12, 1994:
Another small piece of Salida history bit the dust Thursday, as a crew of Southern Pacific workmen removed the switch and tracks in what remains of the old Salida railroad yard.
No longer is there any indication that Salida was once a bustling railroad center, carrying passengers and freight to points all over the continental United States.
“These tracks are no longer being used,” said Victor Esquivel, foreman of the extra gang. “Everything will be sold as scrap.”
The passing of an era went without notice by most of Salida. But for those who remember the railroad days and the importance the railroad had on the community, the removal of the tracks brings a twinge of sadness.
