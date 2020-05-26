The Mountain Mail, May 26, 1995:
The second Pouring Party at the Salida Steam Plant Sculpture Garden is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today. Sections of the Light Trail are being poured and those who have reserved squares can put their information in the wet concrete at this time.
Anyone who reserved a square and cannot be there should call Terry Barkett at 539-4920 or Ben Strawn at 539-2637 and provide them with the information for your square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.