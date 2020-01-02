The Mountain Mail, Jan. 1, 1970:
Danny Makris has resigned his job as deputy sheriff of Chaffee County. He will be going to back to college to further his higher education.
Makris joined the force under the oversight of Sheriff C.E. “Chirp” Berry in February 1969. Prior to that time, the popular water sport booster Salidan had been working in the county assessor’s office.
He and a brother recently completed boating scenes for an upcoming “Lassie” series on television.
