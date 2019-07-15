The Salida Daily Mail, July 14, 1944: Mr. Hibbs, former instructor on the Navy Program at Grand Junction, is moving his family to Salida, where he will start a flying school at the Salida airport.
The airport has been given a 30-day designation by the C.A.A., and the airport will be given a permanent designation after a telephone is installed. The telephone company is installing the phone today.
Anyone wishing instructions in flying, phone Mrs. Ethel Bender, 642-J.
The runways are in excellent condition, it was reported today.
