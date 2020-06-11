The Mountain Mail, June 5, 1880:
Our French aeronauts Messrs. Gasta Pommariol, Gaunthier and Perron, narrowly escaped destruction while making scientific excursions in the clouds this week.
They left Angers at 6 o’clock in the evening duly equipped. They were in high spirits and for a time all went well. As night came on and they made preparations to descend, a terrific storm arose. The balloon swept on with resistless force over miles and miles of country, until to their horror the aeronauts suddenly saw the lights of Nantes in the distance. Beyond lay the immense, somber ocean. They at once saw that they must descend at all hazards or perish.
Opening the valve, they came down with a tremendous run, and in one minute they struck the earth no less than six times.
M.M. Gasta and Pommariol were no sooner on terra firma than they fainted. All of the four travellers were more or less injured but are happily now out of danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.