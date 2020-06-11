The Salida Mail, June 11, 1920:
Marshal Blunkall made a raid on the Gabe Durst ranch in Sand Park Tuesday and found parts of a still scattered over various parts of the place. No mash, whiskey or other evidence was discovered.
Durst, who was sitting in his home when officers arrived, declared he knew nothing about the still.
He was arrested and given a hearing before Justice Poston, who assessed a fine of $100 and remitted it. Durst paid the costs of the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.