The Mountain Mail, June 11, 1970:
The city said no so the merchants changed their plans. Originally, they had sought permission from the City Council to place booths in the streets along the curbs downtown. Permission was denied on the basis of safety.
Now, some of the booths will be operated in front of individual stores during the boat races. That was the report filed Wednesday morning by the Retail Merchants Committee of the Chamber of Commerce.
