The Mountain Mail, June 12, 1995:
Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class James A. Baker, son of Melvin F. and Lula M. Baker of 506 Park Lane, Buena Vista, recently received a Meritorious Mast.
Baker was cited for outstanding service while assigned with 2nd Battallion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, Calif.
A Meritorious Mast is an official recognition from a Marine’s commanding officer for superior individual performance. It is issued in the form of a bulletin published throughout the commands and a copy is entered in the Marine’s permanent service records.
