The Mountain Mail, Jan. 3, 1995:
The year 1994 may be remembered as the year growth in Chaffee County really took off.
Scarcity of adequate housing, especially rental properties for low and moderate income people, was a continuing focus of discussion for the county’s business and government leaders.
Two entities immediately affected by the housing shortage were Salida School District R-32-J and the Buena Vista Correctional Facility.
Superintendent of Schools Harvie Guest said in July that two newly hired teachers had threatened to turn in their contracts if they could not find places to live before the start of the 1994-95 school year.
Gary Neef, warden at BVCF, said new officers are double-bunking at the facility because suitable housing cannot be found.
