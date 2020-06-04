The Salida Mail, June 4, 1920:
Salida will have a recreation center, playground for the children and story-telling hours, all of which are being procured through the efforts of the Red Cross chapter. An interesting meeting was held Wednesday afternoon at the Assembly hall, which was well attended.
Many women have volunteered their services for the story-telling hour for the children, which will be a permanent feature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.