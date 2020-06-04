The Salida Daily Mail, June 4, 1945:
Sheriff McCormick of Saguache county believes in doing his duty on a reciprocity basis. He rounded up five young men of Center, who admitted to damaging a hotel room in which they had spent a night in Salida. They handed the sheriff $25 to pay for the damage done. He brought the money to Salida.
On the return trip Sheriff McCormick took a man arrested in Salida on a warrant charging him with nonsupport and desertion of his family in Saguache.
