The Mountain Mail, June 3, 1970:
Membership in FibArk has climbed to the 125 mark, according to membership chairman Phil Noll. FibArk is the organization which promotes the annual International White Water Races on the Arkansas River the third weekend of June each year.
International white water racing is becoming more popular each year and in many circles, Salida is known as the “White Water Capital.” Noll credits enthusiastic participation by the residents for the fame of the Arkansas River Race and urges continued support of the races, particularly through membership in FibArk.
