The Mountain Mail, June 2, 1995:
The Leadville National Fish Hatchery will host a Children’s Fishing Day June 3.
The event is being held in conjunction with National Fishing Week and Colorado’s free fishing weekend. The National Fishing Week celebration is geared toward children 12 and under.
The day’s activities begin with registration for a fishing clinic and prizes at 9 a.m. Participants must be registered by 9:30 a.m. to be eligible for the clinic and prizes donated by the Leadville Rod and Gun Club, Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and local businesses.
A how-to-fish session entitled “Pathways to Fishing” will be taught by volunteers beginning at 9:30 a.m.
Immediately following the clinic, the fishing pond will be open to children only. Participants are asked to take their own fishing tackle and bait to the pond.
