The Mountain Mail, Sept. 18, 1969:
Demetra Zouni is one of two Greek exchange students to spend time in Salida this month.
She is finishing her studies at the University of Athens where she majored in Economics. She was brought here by the Episcopal Council of Foreign Students, as was Sotioios Glavas, who we interviewed last week.
Demetra spent two months in a work training program with Fireman’s Fund American Insurance Co. She studied their research, marketing and accounting methods. She then had a tour of Western States coming to Salida to spend a week. She will go to the East Coast from here and then home.
Back home she will take finals over her entire four years of University studies, then she hopes to work for the American Express in Athens.
Demetra says she has especially enjoyed Salida because the mountains and the area remind her of home in Athens. While here she stayed in the Harry Cable home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.