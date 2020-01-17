The Mountain Mail, Jan. 16, 1995: Salida Elks Lodge recognized and honored longtime members Tuesday, granting pins to those who achieved major milestones of 25, 40 and 50 years.
Twenty-five-year pins went to Don Adams, Ken Clark, Tom Eve, Don Gilbertson, Steve Hall, Fred Quick, Butch Raby, Norman Smith, Rick Sturgeon and Doug Williams.
Forty-year pins and life memberships were awarded to Bob Counts, Dick Graf, Maynard Harney, Bob Henderson, Charles Johnson, George Margos, Frank Perri, Bob Post, Tom Sturgeon and Bill Webb.
Fifty-year pins went to Laverne Roll, Frank Runco, Ivan Smith and Bob Winslow.
Following the long established tradition of Salida Elks, old-timers night included dinner for the honorees as well as dinner for all members celebrating a birthday during the first half of the year.
