The Salida Mail, May 14, 1920:
Considerable damage was done by the heavy wet snow yesterday and last night.
The power line over Monarch Pass was down last night but will be repaired today; numerous poles and wires were broken in town but the damage was slight outside. The telephone lines, also, suffered to a large extent. It will take three or four days for repairs. The railroads have suffered no inconvenience at this division.
