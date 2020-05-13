The Salida Daily Mail, May 14, 1945:
The next clinic for crippled children of Chaffee county will be held Thursday, May 17, at Leadville.
Parents are requested to consult a local physician regarding advisability of taking children to this clinic. A doctor’s referral is necessary before admission and all patients will be placed on a definite time schedule.
Arrangements for the clinic are being completed by the Department of Public Welfare.
Patients up to 21 years of age are eligible for the clinic, and those over 16 may be seen by representatives from the State Vocational Rehabilitation Service concerning special training for a profession or a trade.
There are about twenty children known to be crippled in Chaffee county. It was explained that such clinics give better service to handicapped children and it is expected that several new patients will attend the clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.