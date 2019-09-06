The Salida Daily Mail, Sept. 6, 1944:
The stock market took a nose dive today in the most violent reduction since April 1918.
More than 500 million dollars in declined values resulted. The shares sold totaled more than one million, the biggest since August 18.
