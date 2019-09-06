The Mountain Mail, Sept. 8, 1969:
Tokyo – Mourners from 12 more nations, including the United States, flew into Hanoi today for Ho Chi Minh’s funeral. Ho’s successors won new pledges of full Soviet support for their war effort.
The Vietnam News Agency, in a dispatch from the North Vietnamese capital, said Gus Hall, secretary general of the U.S. Communist party, was among the arrivals this morning from Moscow.
Hall joined Soviet Premier Alexei N. Kosygin and other officials from the Communist bloc and non-Communist nations as well in mourning the death of the 79-year-old North Vietnamese president.
Kosygin laid a wreath at the foot of Ho’s bier in Ba Dinh Hall Sunday. On it was inscribed this pledge:
“… The Soviet people are firmly convinced that the Vietnamese people … will obtain new victories in building socialism and in defending their homeland against imperialist aggression.
“In this endeavor, the Vietnamese people can always believe in the full support of the Communist party and government of the Soviet Union.”
