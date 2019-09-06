The Mountain Mail, Sept. 6, 1994:
A hiker got himself into a precarious position above Agnes Falls near Mount Princeton Sunday, requiring the services of Chaffee County Search and Rescue and Sheriff’s Patrol personnel.
John Sayer, president of Buena Vista Sheriff’s Patrol, said the call for help came in at about 4:30 p.m. A man in his mid-20s had apparently descended the mountain above Agnes Falls and became too frightened to go down or to return the way he came. The point at which he stopped had cliffs on three sides with approximately 60-foot drops, in an area with a lot of loose rock.
The man’s name was not available, although it is known that he was a visitor in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.