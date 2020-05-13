The Mountain Mail, May 13, 1970:
James Kropp, guidance counselor at Salida High School, is in Annapolis, Md., where he is visiting the United States Naval Academy with 40 other guidance counselors and principals from high schools throughout Colorado.
The purpose of the visit is to give guidance counselors a firsthand opportunity to learn about the physical, academic and moral programs at USNA.
