The Salida Record, July 11, 1919:
The two-day celebration, July 4th and 5th, given by the Chaffee County Fair Association was a success if such is to be gauged by the attendance and receipts.
Friday, July 4th, the attendance was a little over eight thousand, while the second day was not quite so good on account of many being compelled to return to their home.
Of course, the big event was the airplane flight by Harry Crewdson and in this connection there were some thrills not on the program.
Unfortunately, on account of a balky engine and cross winds, the plane almost made a disastrous landing. It was disastrous as far as the machine is concerned, for the wings were crumpled, the propeller broken and the crank shaft snapped in two.
