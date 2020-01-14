The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1995:
Alex Walker, reporting for the Physical Affairs Committee at the Salida Board of Education Tuesday, said a committee headed by John Marzolf, Larry Smith and Rich Young has made a proposal to put in lighting on the football field.
This committee will provide the lighting. The only cost to the district would be the maintenance. Cost of the lighting is expected to be $45 to $50 for three hours.
It is anticipated that revenues will increase with the lighting because of the interest in Friday night games. The committee expects to bring some hard figures to the Physical Affairs Committee by Jan. 20.
