The Mountain Mail, Jan. 13, 1970:
A new Explorer Post in Scouting has been started in Salida. At the present time, the number has not been settled upon but it is expected that the number will be 2075. It remains to be cleared through the Council in Pueblo.
Exploring, which is affiliated with Boy Scouts of America, is open to all young men who are 14 years old and in the ninth grade or 15 years old in any grade. Previous Scouting experience is not necessary.
Curtis Wiliams, Chuck Fay, Don Knight, and Keith Fredrickson will be the committeemen for the new Explorer Post. Glen Starbuck will be the Institutional Representative. Gary Dahauer is Post Advisor and Mike Stotler is Associate Advisor.
Formal presentation of the charter and Post number is expected to be held during “Big E Week,” the second week in February.
