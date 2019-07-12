The Salida Record, July 11, 1919: Probably it will come as news to the average American that our little brown brothers of the Philippines are acquiring a navy of their own.
One of the recent vessels purchased by the Philippine government was the destroyer Rizal that made 35 knots an hour on her trial trip. Those who know their nautical almanac will understand that this is some craft. The vessel is named for a Filipino patriot, Jose Rizal, is paid for by the native government, and will be manned by natives.
The embryo fleet will soon be enlarged by the addition of a bip submarine, now building on the Pacific coast, and this will be paid for by the island government, and manned by native sailors.
So far as we recall there never was another nation that gave to a country under its charge the right to maintain and equip and control its own army and navy.
