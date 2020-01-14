The Salida Daily Mail, Jan. 15, 1945:
Two Salida men celebrated Christmas together in India where they wear rings on their fingers and bells on their toes and have elephants to ride on.
Sgt. Ralph Cupellli, who is in a railroad battalion, writes his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Cupelli, that he and Truman Williams, who is in the air corps, celebrated Christmas together.
Williams is son of the late Harry Williams, Rio Grande conductor, who died recently in Grand Junction. He has been in service three years and overseas 21 months.
