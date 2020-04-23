The Salida Mail, April 23, 1920:
Instructions have been received at the Navy Recruiting station, 209 F Street, that will interest former service men.
Men who have served in the navy in the mechanical branches, or seamen, boatswain’s mates and quarter masters can be detailed for submarine duty on request. The new type of submarine of the R and S class are to be the most modern and comfortable boats in the world.
Men who attend trade schools will also be detailed after graduating from the schools. Submarine duty pays extra compensation of $5.00 per month, and $1.00 per dive up to 15 dives per month.
This would add $20.00 per month to a man’s pay who is detailed for submarine duty.
Other branches of the navy pay extra compensation for different qualifications as well, so a man need not be under the impression that his base pay per month is all he is capable of earning.
