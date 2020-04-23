The Salida Daily Mail, April 23, 1945:
The American aerial forces wrecked 126 Japanese planes and six ships in two days of battles along an 850-mile front from Japan to the southern Ryukyus.
Admiral Nimitz announced the heavy toll of Japanese aircraft today. He also revealed that the U.S. Marines landed on two more islands off of Okinawa and disclosed that the army troops had killed 11,738 Japanese and captured 27 on southern Okinawa.
Elements of a Third Marine Amphibious Corps occupied the Banare island east of Okinawa and seized half of Sesoko island, west of Motobu Peninsula.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.