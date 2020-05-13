The Mountain Mail, May 12, 1995:
Chaffee County is accepting bids now until May 23 at 9 a.m. on several pieces of excess Road and Bridge Department and landfill equipment.
The dump trucks, air compressors, snow plow attachments and other equipment offered for sale carry no warranties, expressed or implied, and are sold “as is, where is.”
The biggest-ticket item on the list was a 1977 John Deere 646B front loader with trash compactor wheels (“Good condition!”) for $20,000. However, the county commissioners provisionally accepted Custer County’s bid on the machine and it has been removed from the list.
