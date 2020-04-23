The Mountain Mail, April 23, 1970:
Nine members of Boy Scout Troop 60 will be awarded rank and merit badges at Court of Honor this evening. The meeting will be held at the Scout Hut.
Parents are urged to attend at 7:30 p.m. After the awards are made, discussion will center around plans for the Expo 70 Scout Show in Leadville May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.