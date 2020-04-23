The Mountain Mail, April 24, 1995:
An explanation of Reverse Mortgages and the benefits made possible to senior citizens will be discussed at a meeting of the Heart of the Rockies AARP Chapter 846 on Wednesday, April 26.
A potluck dinner will be served at noon at the Senior Citizens Center, 305 F St. All residents and visitors 50 years and older are invited. Meat and beverage are provided.
Those attending should bring a covered dish and their own table service.
