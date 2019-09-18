The Mountain Mail, Sept. 19, 1994:
A 510-pound injured black bear had to be destroyed by Division of Wildlife Officer Willie Travnicek Friday afternoon.
Salidan Dave Hayes reported sighting the bear along U.S. 285 just south of the Chaffee County Landfill. Travnicek located the bear lying up against the fence on the highway right-of-way.
The bear couldn’t stand up and had apparently been hit by a truck or other large vehicle, probably sometime during the night.
Travnicek shot the bear and had to use a hoist from the landfill to load the bear into his pickup truck.
The bear was the largest black bear that Travnicek has seen. Travnicek estimated that the bear could have put on 200 pounds fairly recently as he readied himself for hibernation.
